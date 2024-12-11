Floyd Mayweather addresses ‘rumors’ he was punched in attack by angry mob in London over Israel support

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was out shopping in London this week when he and his entourage were seemingly targeted by an angry mob that, according to reports, were furious over his support for Israel.

Several videos posted to social media showed the former boxing champion surrounded by a group of people while shopping at Hatton Gardens in London. The crowd, seemingly more agitated, followed Mayweather into the street.

Videos showed the angry group shouting expletives as Mayweather’s security attempted to get him into a black SUV and away from the scene.

According to reports, it was Mayweather’s support of Israel that agitated the crowd.

A source told The Sun that someone had questioned Mayweather over his support while shopping, to which the American boxer doubled down. The source added that someone then "took a swing" at Mayweather.

"Floyd took a few hits during it, but his security was trying to push people back," the source told the outlet.

Floyd addressed the reports with a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday. He denied being "touched in any way."

"Let me set the record straight... there's no truth to the rumors going around. I wasn't punched or touched in any way. What you're seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control.

"I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping, and unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories," he continued. "I'm perfectly fine, and there's really nothing more to it."

The dustup comes just days after Mayweather announced the "Mayweather Israel Initiative," aimed at offering support to orphans.

"​​Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts. To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Mayweather, 47, has been outspoken about his support for Israel. He has taken several trips there and in October met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

"It was an honor to meet with you today. Your strength and courage are unmatched, and your commitment to protecting the Jewish people and citizens of Israel is truly inspiring. Keep using your voice and never back down," he said in a post at the time.

"This week in Israel has been deeply emotional for me. Visiting injured soldiers, meeting families of fallen heroes, and connecting with the people of Israel has been a humbling experience."