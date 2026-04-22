Party prep tale falls apart as husband charged in wife’s decades-old cold case murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland man is behind bars after authorities say he is responsible for his wife’s cold case murder over two decades ago.

Dwight "DJ" Rust Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday on charges stemming from the 2002 death of Michelle Rust, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement .

Dwight Rust initially told authorities Michelle Rust, 24, had left their home to get supplies in preparation for their 3-year-old son’s birthday party around 9:30 a.m. when she was last seen on July 20, 2002.

However, after speaking with several witnesses, investigators determined Michelle Rust never left her Halethorpe home prior to her disappearance.

KILLER ADMITS TO DECADES-OLD COLD CASE SLAYING AFTER INVESTIGATORS LEAN ON NEW FORENSIC EVIDENCE: OFFICIALS

Her abandoned green 1998 Dodge Caravan was discovered with the key broken off in the driver’s side door later that day by her father-in-law near Zion Avenue and Clyde Avenue, but Michelle Rust was never found.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

SEND US A TIP HERE

Members of her family insisted she "was a dedicated mother and daughter" and "would not have disappeared on her own," leading investigators to determine she was a victim of foul play, police said.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

The case ran cold for 24 years, until authorities announced Dwight Rust had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore County on Tuesday.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Authorities did not provide additional details regarding what led them to Dwight Rust.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was subsequently booked into the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

The Baltimore County Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.