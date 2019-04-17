Parole granted to woman who was getaway driver in deadly 1981 Brink's heist

Judith Clark, the former Weather Underground member who served nearly four decades in prison for her role in the deadly 1981 robbery of an armored truck in New York, was granted parole on Wednesday.

The $1.6 million Brink's heist in suburban Nanuet, N.Y., led to the shooting deaths of two police officers and a security guard. Clark, now 69, was initially sentenced to 75 years to life behind bars for serving as the getaway driver, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted her sentence in 2016, making her eligible for parole.

Cuomo praised Clark's behavior as an inmate when he commuted her sentence. She has trained service dogs, founded an AIDS education program and counseled mothers in prison.

However, New York's parole board denied Clark's initial request for release in 2017, saying she was "still a symbol of violent terroristic crime."

Clark, 69, presented statements of support from more than 2,000 people at her parole hearing on April 3. Among those supporting her were former Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, 11 members of New York's congressional delegation and Elaine Lord, a former superintendent of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, where Clark is incarcerated. A letter signed by more than 70 elected officials said the correctional system exists for rehabilitation as well as punishment

Still, the families of the victims and some law enforcement officials opposed her release. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office said granting Clark parole "would be an atrocious travesty of justice and an affront to our criminal justice system."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.