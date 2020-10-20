Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners not considering COVID-19 curfew to slow virus spread

The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners have no plans to implement a curfew despite a suggestion on Tuesday from the county's health director, Dr. Alina Alonso, that the move could be used to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are satisfied with the ability of our healthcare network to meet the needs of our residents," board member Robert Weinroth told FOX News in a statement. "The curve was flattened, sacrifices have been made, we need to focus on rebooting our economy while our residents continue to act responsibly to avoid infection."

When asked about the statewide positivity rate of 13.17%, Alonso called it a "positive sign" in that the percentage rate is going in the right direction, but warned the board that it needs to be down around 10%, and that the county is far from herd immunity.

"We are far from being where we need to be but we're getting there and the tools that we can still utilize perhaps are curfews or other ways of trying to reduce [the spread of COVID-19]," Alonso said.

Board member Melissa McKinsley added in a statement to FOX News that Alonso "wasn’t suggesting we needed anything at this time beyond mask compliance, social distancing as much as possible, hand washing or hand sanitizer if washing is not available."

Alonso also said during the weekly update that more needs to be done to analyze where people are becoming positive.

"It's not the kids at the schools," the health director added. "It's again those going out, you can see, you can walk down Clematis, you can walk down Atlantic and see that people are not protecting themselves."

She stressed the importance of keeping a close eye on the current trends and told the board to consider looking into measures that would slow the virus' spread without closing down businesses.

"There are things that can be done, we did them ourselves here before and we may have to go back to some of those restrictions in order to stop the spread," she said.

Dr. Alonso did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.

The comments come as Palm Beach County has surpassed 48,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 3,900 hospitalizations and more than 1,500 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.