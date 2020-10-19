Early voting causes long lines as thousands of Floridians flock to the polls

Thousands of Floridians went to the polls on Monday sporting facial coverings and socially distancing, in order to cast their ballot for the 2020 presidential election between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

A long line of voters stretched from the Hiawassee branch public library to a nearby strip mall that was a two-hour wait for people to early vote, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Lines were reportedly stretched around the Orange County Supervisor of Elections as well.

Voters were also seen depositing their ballots at a drive-through collection station at the Orange County Work Release Center.

This news comes on the same day Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigned in Florida and accused Trump of being "obsessed," with undoing the policies of the Obama administration.

“Donald Trump has this weird obsession with trying to get rid of whatever Barack Obama and Joe Biden created," she told the crowd at an early vote campaign rally in Orlando. "Have you noticed that? It’s this weird obsession. Loco,”

She spoke about the issues voters might consider while making their decision.

“There is so much on the ballot in 2020," Harris said. "Justice is on the ballot in 2020, economic justice is on the ballot in 2020, climate justice is on the ballot in 2020, health care justice is on the ballot in 2020, reproductive justice is on the ballot in 2020, criminal justice reform is on the ballot in 2020. Everything is on the ballot in 2020. Joe Biden is on the ballot in 2020.”

The Trump campaign has been targeting rural areas in the crucial swing state over recent weeks, hoping to repeat the success the commander-in-chief had against Hillary Clinton in 2016, when he carried the state by 1.2% or just under 113,00 votes.

