Pennsylvania

PA police investigating multiple claims of rocks thrown at cars from I-83 overpass

4 incidents reported at interstate crossing near New Cumberland since Oct. 1

Associated Press
Published
Police in central Pennsylvania released photos and videos on Friday of two suspects in a string of incidents over the past month where rocks have been thrown at vehicles from an interstate overpass, saying they want the public's help identifying them.

Six vehicles have been damaged by the rocks in four incidents since Oct. 1, police said. One minor injury was reported, but the victim did not need medical treatment.

New Cumberland, PA rock throw aftermath

A vehicle whose windshield was reportedly broken by a rock thrown from an I-83 overpass is photographed near New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

The incidents at the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83 near New Cumberland occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., police said.

In one case, a victim was driving southbound on I-83 about 8 miles south of Harrisburg on Oct. 21 when a softball-sized rock crashed through the windshield, nearly hitting someone.

Footage shows two men walking away from the scene, police said. They described the suspects as young males who likely live nearby.