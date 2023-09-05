Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Metal debris breaks through windshield on Maine Turnpike, striking inches from driver's face

Driver of impacted vehicle, a 21-year-old New Hampshire resident, treated for minor injuries

Associated Press
Published
A motorist narrowly escaped injury Tuesday when a piece of metal crashed into her windshield and came within inches of her face, police said.

The 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over metal debris on the road, sending it flying into her Jeep Wrangler on the Maine Turnpike, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. It broke through the windshield just above the steering wheel.

Windshield penetrated by suspected truck part

A New Hampshire woman's Jeep Wrangler is seen after being struck by a piece of metal, possibly a loose truck part, on the Maine Turnpike, Maine Turnpike, Gray, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Maine State Police)

The sharp piece of metal struck the windshield and shattered glass, but the motorist was able to safely pull over, Moss said. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers believe that the metal was a mechanical part from a truck, Moss said.