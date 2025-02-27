Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Actor Gene Hackman found dead

2. Jeffrey Epstein docs to be released

3. Exclusive look at Guantánamo Bay

MAJOR HEADLINES

BACK IN BUSINESS – Biden-appointed judge shut down for blocking Trump from enforcing the law. Continue reading …

WEEDING OUT THE WASTE – DOGE says nonprofit with Biden official reaped millions operating empty facility. Continue reading …

START THE CLOCK – Axed USAID employees given tight 'time slots' to pack up their desks. Continue reading …

‘BARBARTIC’ RITUAL – Kate Middleton won't allow kids to partake in gory centuries-old tradition, expert reveals. Continue reading …

‘MY SQUAD’ – Antisemitic Farrakhan gets boost after leftist leader of America's youth spreads word. Continue reading …

POLITICS

DISMISSED – AG Bondi dismisses DEI lawsuits brought against police, fire departments under Biden administration. Continue reading …

'MOST VALUABLE PRESIDENT' – Republican Rep. Joe Wilson announces plan to propose $250 bill featuring Trump. Continue reading …

CLEAR PATH – Dem support likely to push Trump's pro-union labor pick past key vote. Continue reading …

'HELP IS ON ITS WAY' – Trump admin won’t tolerate antisemitism in schools, says Leo Terrell. Continue reading …

MEDIA

GROWING UP TOO FAST – Lawmaker shocked by blue state's push to allow condom vending machines in public schools. Continue reading …

‘WHAT IS OUR VISION?’ – Ro Khanna calls out 'failure of leadership' in Democratic Party. Continue reading …

CRIMINALIZING CONVERSATION? – Grandmother arrested outside Scottish hospital performing abortions. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS TREATMENT – AI chatbots posing as therapists could have 'dangerous' and violent consequences, experts say. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Change comes to the White House ‘press pool.’ Continue reading …

DAVID BAHNSEN – The full truth about the great things DOGE can and cannot do. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

UP AND UP – Eggs are not the only expensive food: beef prices are also on the rise. Continue reading …

NFL FREE AGENCY – Top quarterbacks available from starters to bridge options. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on strawberry stars, landmark legislation and championship clashes. Take the quiz here …

TOUGH LOVE – Kate Hudson is teaching kids not to ‘lean on family’ for financial support. Continue reading …

BEACHFRONT BATTLE – Unexpected encounter on the sand draws a crowd. See video …

WATCH

REP RICH MCCORMICK – GOP lawmaker calls on DOGE to adopt more 'compassionate' rhetoric. See video …

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.