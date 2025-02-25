NFL free agency: Top quarterbacks available from starters to bridge options

The new football year is nearly upon us, and NFL teams searching for a reliable QB1 will have several palatable options long before they get to draft night.

There are a number of quarterback-needy teams following this offseason — some in search of a starter, others in search of a reliable veteran.

Regardless of the need, this year’s free agency market appears to have a little something for everyone.

SAM DARNOLD

Sam Darnold, once a sought-after pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, finds himself atop the quarterback options in free agency after a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings .

After signing a $10 million, one-year deal with Minnesota, Darnold led the Vikings on an impressive run throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He became the first quarterback to win 14 games in his first season with a team and just the fourth in NFL history to have at least 12 games with multiple touchdown passes and passer rating of at least 100 in a season.

Despite a rough finish, which included a playoff loss, Darnold will likely be a starter regardless of where he lands — which could very well still be in Minnesota.

JUSTIN FIELDS

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had a solid quarterback option since Ben Rothelisberger’s retirement in 2022. This year, the team had two viable options but neither truly panned out.

Justin Fields is one of them.

Fields joined the Steelers last season after being traded away by the Chicago Bears. Despite losing the starting role to Russell Wilson, Fields started the season after Wilson was sidelined after re-aggravating an injury.

The two split time in the season, with Wilson ultimately taking over again in the final stretch of the season. Fields finished the season with six starts and 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and 1 interception in 10 games.

RUSSELL WILSON

The Steelers expressed Tuesday their desire to sign one of the two quarterbacks due to enter free agency. Exactly who that is remains a mystery, but Wilson will surely be the more sought-after option if he does hit free agency.

After healing from a calf injury sustained during training camp, Wilson returned as starter for the final 11 games of the 2024 season. He completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 155 yards and two scores.

Despite his accolades and consistency, team president Art Rooney II has said that age could play a factor in the team’s decision. Moving on from Wilson would clear the veteran to reunite with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who joined the Raiders last month.

HONORABLE MENTION: AARON RODGERS

Not yet a free agent, Aaron Rodgers will likely land a starting job if he chooses to return next season. With one year left on his contract, he’ll likely be released after the NFL's new league year begins on March 12 as a designated post-June 1 cut.

The Jets again fell short even with a four-time league MVP, but Rodgers still put up respectful numbers — 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.