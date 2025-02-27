Republican Rep. Joe Wilson announces plan to propose $250 bill featuring Trump

Rep. Joe Wilson, R- S.C., announced that he plans to put forward a proposal for the development of a $250 bill that features President Donald Trump.

"Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump," the congressman declared in a post on X.

"Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!" he added.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN CALLS ON INCOMING ADMINISTRATION TO TARGET ‘THE AXIS OF AGGRESSORS’

Current U.S. law indicates that only the portrait of a dead person may appear on U.S. currency and securities.

Wilson, who has served in the House of Representatives for more than two decades, is not the only GOP lawmaker who wants to honor the current president.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., put forward a measure last month that calls for Trump's likeness to be added to Mount Rushmore.

TULSI GABBARD GIVES EXCLUSIVE GLIMPSE OF TRUMP'S FIRST CABINET MEETING

"The Secretary of the Interior, acting through the Director of the National Park Service, shall arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial," the text of her proposal reads.

The four presidents featured on Mount Rushmore include George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

"President Trump’s bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history. Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation’s freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy—a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term," Luna said, according to a press release.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, OCTOBER 4, 1927, MOUNT RUSHMORE'S MOMENT OF CREATION BEGINS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt," she declared.