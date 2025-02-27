Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Republican Rep. Joe Wilson announces plan to propose $250 bill featuring Trump

Last month Rep. Anna Paulina Luna put forward a proposal to add Trump to Mount Rushmore

Alex Nitzberg
Rep. Joe Wilson, R- S.C., announced that he plans to put forward a proposal for the development of a $250 bill that features President Donald Trump.

"Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump," the congressman declared in a post on X.

"Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!" he added.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN CALLS ON INCOMING ADMINISTRATION TO TARGET ‘THE AXIS OF AGGRESSORS’

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Current U.S. law indicates that only the portrait of a dead person may appear on U.S. currency and securities.

Wilson, who has served in the House of Representatives for more than two decades, is not the only GOP lawmaker who wants to honor the current president.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., put forward a measure last month that calls for Trump's likeness to be added to Mount Rushmore.

TULSI GABBARD GIVES EXCLUSIVE GLIMPSE OF TRUMP'S FIRST CABINET MEETING

Rep. Joe Wilson

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., is seen in the Fiserv Forum on the first day of Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, July 15, 2024.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The Secretary of the Interior, acting through the Director of the National Park Service, shall arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial," the text of her proposal reads.

The four presidents featured on Mount Rushmore include George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

"President Trump’s bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history. Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation’s freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy—a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term," Luna said, according to a press release. 

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, OCTOBER 4, 1927, MOUNT RUSHMORE'S MOMENT OF CREATION BEGINS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

We're in the business of providing transparency to the American people, says Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Video

"He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt," she declared.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

