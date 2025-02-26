Epstein client list release could be imminent after Blackburn pushes transparency: 'Let's get them jailed'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., advocated for the Trump administration to release the full, unredacted records related to sexual predator and financier Jeffrey Epstein as Attorney General Pam Bondi now says the Department of Justice could release the records Thursday.

"I think tomorrow…breaking news. Right now, you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office. What you're going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot, a lot of information. But it's pretty sick what that man did," Bondi told Fox News' Jesse Watters Wednesday night.

Her comments came hours after Fox News Digital spoke with Blackburn, who has been among the most vocal Capitol Hill lawmakers calling to release the Epstein records.

"For me, this is not about the celebrity. And I know that there are many people that want to see who all flew on his planes and guested at his Caribbean island," she told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "But let's break these human trafficking rings apart. Let's get these people apprehended. Let's get them prosecuted. Let's get them jailed. Let's put an end to this and save lives."

On Monday, Blackburn sent a letter to newly sworn-in FBI Director Kash Patel calling for the complete flight logs from Epstein’s private jet and helicopter, records belonging to Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, and video footage from Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida residence.

The Tennessee Republican has long advocated for the release of the Epstein documents, arguing that making the full set of records public will expose the complex network behind global human and sex trafficking.

"This will give us insight into this web of human and sex traffickers that has just spread like wildfire across the globe, and it will help us to begin to get accountability for the victims of this horrendous trade," she said.

Blackburn said that viewing the intricacies of Epstein's ring will help elected officials uncover the truth and get to the "bottom of this."

"At the time I started this, I was the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law," she said. "So to get this information, we can begin to break these rings apart and find out who he [Epstein] was in business with, who his associates and affiliates were."

Blackburn said that the sex trafficking web – a $150 million per year business – needs government accountability.

"Law enforcement tells me regularly, we need to figure out who constructed this network, who is all involved in this web, [and] how it tied into other countries," she said. "And to get information and insight to help us begin to break apart the network and get accountability is going to be vitally important."

The senator noted that the mystery surrounding Epstein's unexpected death prior to his 2019 trial feeds into the public's curiosity and skepticism.

"I do find it very interesting that the French human trafficker and then Epstein both died in jail while they were awaiting trial," she said. "This speaks to the curiosity that people have, and the concern that this was much larger than just flights to an island. That this was a part of a global human trafficking and sex trafficking ring."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that Epstein’s client list was awaiting review, and that she was also looking over the President Kennedy and Martin Luther King assassination files.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts Friday about the Epstein files. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

During his campaign, President Donald Trump promised the declassification of the files. The House’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets is scheduled to hold its first public hearing on March 26.

The White House and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.