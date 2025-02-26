Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein client list release could be imminent after Blackburn pushes transparency: 'Let's get them jailed'

Trump promised the release of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein's international sex trafficking ring

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Blackburn asks FBI to release 'little black book' in Epstein docs Video

Sen. Blackburn asks FBI to release 'little black book' in Epstein docs

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is asking the Trump administration for full, unredacted records related to sexual predator and financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Fox News Digital)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., advocated for the Trump administration to release the full, unredacted records related to sexual predator and financier Jeffrey Epstein as Attorney General Pam Bondi now says the Department of Justice could release the records Thursday. 

"I think tomorrow…breaking news. Right now, you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office. What you're going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot, a lot of information. But it's pretty sick what that man did," Bondi told Fox News' Jesse Watters Wednesday night.

Her comments came hours after Fox News Digital spoke with Blackburn, who has been among the most vocal Capitol Hill lawmakers calling to release the Epstein records.

"For me, this is not about the celebrity. And I know that there are many people that want to see who all flew on his planes and guested at his Caribbean island," she told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "But let's break these human trafficking rings apart. Let's get these people apprehended. Let's get them prosecuted. Let's get them jailed. Let's put an end to this and save lives."

GOPERS PRESS FOR THE RELEASE OF JFK, EPSTEIN FILES: HERE'S WHY THEY'RE NOT OUT

WATCH BONDI: 

AG Pam Bondi reveals Epstein files info should be released 'tomorrow' Video
Jeffrey Epstein and Marsha Blackburn

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is asking the Trump administration for full, unredacted records related to sexual predator and financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Getty Images)

On Monday, Blackburn sent a letter to newly sworn-in FBI Director Kash Patel calling for the complete flight logs from Epstein’s private jet and helicopter, records belonging to Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, and video footage from Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida residence.

The Tennessee Republican has long advocated for the release of the Epstein documents, arguing that making the full set of records public will expose the complex network behind global human and sex trafficking.

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO DECLASSIFY FILES ON JFK, RFK AND MLK ASSASSINATIONS

"This will give us insight into this web of human and sex traffickers that has just spread like wildfire across the globe, and it will help us to begin to get accountability for the victims of this horrendous trade," she said.

READ BLACKBURN'S LETTER TO FBI DIRECTOR: MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE

Blackburn said that viewing the intricacies of Epstein's ring will help elected officials uncover the truth and get to the "bottom of this."

"At the time I started this, I was the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law," she said. "So to get this information, we can begin to break these rings apart and find out who he [Epstein] was in business with, who his associates and affiliates were."

  • A partially-redacted evidence photo shows Jeffrey Epstein alongside a male friend on Little St. James Island
    Image 1 of 4

    A partially-redacted evidence photo shows Jeffrey Epstein alongside a male friend on Little St. James Island in 2006. The documents pertaining to a 2017 civil lawsuit from Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public by a federal judge. (SDNY)

  • An evidence photo shows Jeffrey Epstein atop a four-wheeler on Little St. James Island
    Image 2 of 4

    An evidence photo shows Jeffrey Epstein atop a four-wheeler on Little St. James Island in 2006. The documents pertaining to a 2017 civil lawsuit from Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public by a federal judge. (SDNY)

  • An aerial view of Little St. James Island - one of Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands
    Image 3 of 4

    An aerial view of Little St. James Island – one of Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands. This photo was one of many unearthed during Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in the Southern District of New York, where she was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for working with Epstein to sexually abuse minors. (U.S. Department of Justice/Mega)

  • Gloria Allred holding a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and a young woman
    Image 4 of 4

    Attorney Gloria Allred holds a picture of Jeffrey Epstein and her client Teala Davis during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York, about the filing of a lawsuit against the estate of Epstein. Davies says she was 17 when she was victimized by Epstein.  (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Blackburn said that the sex trafficking web – a $150 million per year business – needs government accountability.

"Law enforcement tells me regularly, we need to figure out who constructed this network, who is all involved in this web, [and] how it tied into other countries," she said. "And to get information and insight to help us begin to break apart the network and get accountability is going to be vitally important."

ANNA PAULINA LUNA TO LEAD TASK FORCE ON DECLASSIFICATION OF JFK ASSASSINATION RECORDS, EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST

The senator noted that the mystery surrounding Epstein's unexpected death prior to his 2019 trial feeds into the public's curiosity and skepticism.

"I do find it very interesting that the French human trafficker and then Epstein both died in jail while they were awaiting trial," she said. "This speaks to the curiosity that people have, and the concern that this was much larger than just flights to an island. That this was a part of a global human trafficking and sex trafficking ring."

Kash Patel speaks

Kash Patel speaks after being sworn in as FBI director by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Pam Bondi speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference

Pam Bondi, US attorney general, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists.  (Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that Epstein’s client list was awaiting review, and that she was also looking over the President Kennedy and Martin Luther King assassination files.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts Friday about the Epstein files. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his campaign, President Donald Trump promised the declassification of the files. The House’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets is scheduled to hold its first public hearing on March 26.  

The White House and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.