‘My squad’: National coordinator of left-wing group attends notorious antisemite's annual gathering

FIRST ON FOX: A top coordinator at a prominent left-wing nonprofit traveled to Chicago over the weekend to attend the Nation of Islam's annual Saviours' Day commemoration, which has been rife with controversy in the past due to Louis Farrakhan's antisemitic speeches at the annual gathering.

Terence Muhammad, who serves on the Hip Hop Caucus' national leadership team as the events and field coordinator, posted several times over the last week on his social media profiles that he was attending Saviours' Day festivities and repeatedly asked his followers to donate to the Nation of Islam if they have been "touched and benefited" by Farrakhan's message.

Farrakhan is infamous for his hateful comments against White people and Jews, which have been closely monitored by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for several years. The ADL, which has called Farrakhan "one of the most prominent antisemites," lists dozens of his quotes on its website, including several from past Saviours' Day speeches. SPLC has classified Nation of Islam as a hate group.

In 2018, Farrakhan said, "The powerful Jews are my enemy" and used an antisemitic trope about Jews controlling the entertainment industry during his 2012 Saviours' Day address.

During a 2013 speech, Farrakhan referred to Jews as "not good people" and said they have "satanic minds." In another 2018 speech, Farrakhan said, "You and I are going to have to learn to distinguish between the righteous Jew and the satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit." He also infamously compared Jews to termites.

Despite Farrakhan's long history of antisemitism, Muhammad promotes Farrakhan on his social media profiles almost daily and includes him on all his social media profile pictures.

"Wheels Up with My Squad Bro," Muhammad wrote late last week on Facebook, including a selfie with a fellow Nation of Islam friend on a plane. "HAPPY SAVIOURS' DAY!! CHITOWN!!"

Muhammad later posted a video in front of Mosque Maryam, the Nation of Islam's national headquarters, hyping up the event and showing where tents were going to be set up.

Muhammad, described as a "key force behind executing many of Hip Hop Caucus’ campaigns, tours, and major events," according to an archived version of the Hip Hop Caucus' website, also shared social media posts from several attendees of the Saviours' Day commemoration on his Facebook, including an undated photo of him and Farrakhan. Several of the photos he shared over the weekend included a caption that said "My squad."

While it is unclear the date of the photo he shared, he has previously posted several photos of himself posing with Farrakhan. In a now-private 2023 Instagram post, which included a Farrakhan photo collage, Muhammad said, "I absolutely love the Honorable Minister Louis FARRAKHAN."

"He is a beautiful, loving, kind, and deeply spiritual Divine Man of God," he added.

In addition to Muhammad, Hip Hop Caucus President and CEO Lennox Yearwood, who visited the Biden White House several times, previously referred to Muhammad as one of Farrakhan’s "top soldiers" and thanked Farrakhan for allowing Muhammad to be part of his organization.

"Bless Minister @LouisFarrakhan allowing one of his top soldiers [Muhammad] 2 be w/ me for #MOW50. Much LOVE to the NOI," Yearwood wrote in a now-deleted 2013 post, referring to Farrakhan's Nation of Islam.

"Happy Birthday [Terence Muhammad] You're a blessing to our Movement & our People!" Yearwood wrote in 2016. "Thank you for your love [Louis Farrakhan]."

In a 2014 Facebook post, Muhammad posted a photo of Yearwood and Farrakhan with the caption, "I am that I am(The Good) because I was introduced to a man named the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and a Life giving teaching from the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad. I can move/help my people like I do cause of Rev Lennox Yearwood, CEO/President of the Hip Hop Caucus. I work for these great men.

"I'm holding my heart cause I love this man with all of my heart/soul," Muhammad said in the same 2014 Facebook post, which included a photo of him and Farrakhan. "What's more amazing than anything is that [Farrakhan] knew my name and told me that he loved me too. I will/must continue to fight for our people."

The Hip Hop Caucus has received millions of dollars in grants from left-wing nonprofits, including at least $1 million from the Sixteen Thirty Fund dark money group, and has collaborated with top Democrats in Congress, including Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. The Hip Hop nonprofit has also collaborated with the Congressional Black Caucus and top environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council.

During the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Muhammad and Yearwood posed for a photo with Michael Regan, the chief administrator of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Joe Biden.

The Hip Hop Caucus previously distanced Yearwood and the nonprofit from Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam when Fox News Digital pressed them last fall, prompting them to say, "The Hip Hop Caucus and Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. have no relationship with the Nation of Islam and condemn the antisemitic statements by Louis Farrakhan."

A Hip Hop Caucus spokesperson responded to the most recent inquiry with an almost verbatim quote, but again failed to address Muhammad's involvement with the NOI.

"The Hip Hop Caucus has no relationship with the Nation of Islam and has condemned antisemitic statements by Louis Farrakhan," a Hip Hop Caucus spokesperson said. "We stand against antisemitism and all forms of hate."

In addition to Muhammad locking down his X and Instagram accounts after Fox News Digital's media inquiry, the Hip Hop Caucus' "team" section is no longer available on its website. Over the weekend, visitors to the website could view all the bios of the leadership team. However, none of the bios were visible on the website Tuesday afternoon.