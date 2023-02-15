Expand / Collapse search
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile falls victim to catalytic converter theft during Las Vegas stop

Mechanics had a temporary fix for the missing part, which put the Wienermobile back in action in no time

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was the latest vehicle to be targeted by thieves in search of catalytic converters while parked at a Las Vegas hotel. (Courtesy: KVVU)

Even one of the most noticeable vehicles in America was not immune to the uptick in catalytic converter thefts across the country last week.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was hit by thieves at some point Thursday night while located in the parking lot of the Sonesta Suites on Paradise Road in Las Vegas.

The burglary was discovered Friday morning when the crew couldn't get the wiener on wheels to start ahead of a 10 a.m. appearance at Smith's on W. Warm Springs Road.

The 27-foot long Mayer mobile was ultimately towed to the Penske Truck Rental at West Hacienda Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, where mechanics installed a "temporary" catalytic converter.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is 27 feet long. (KVVU)

Working on a tight schedule, the Wienermobile didn't have time to relish in the theft, so mechanics quickly sealed up the area where the catalytic converter had been cut out. 

The crew made it to its first appearance of the weekend without missing a beat.

Las Vegas outlets reported that Sonesta Suites corporate is looking into the theft.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly said early Friday it had not received a report of theft involving the Weinermobile.

Four red and yellow captain seats are inside the Wienermobile to allow crews comfort while making stops across the country. (KVVU)

The wiener mustered its way to two more stops this past weekend and is reportedly still in operation.

The mechanic shop said it could take a couple of months for a new catalytic converter to come in.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information.