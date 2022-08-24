Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia man shot after confronting catalytic converter thieves; 4 suspects sought

Robbery and shooting unfolded in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Philadelphia man who intervened when he saw four thieves stealing a catalytic converter was shot in the chest, authorities said Tuesday.

The theft happened just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 17 at 1 West Pomona Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The 52-year-old man, who is the neighborhood’s block captain, and the vehicle’s owner confronted four Black males as they tried to flee the area after the theft, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. 

Police said one suspect brandished a semi-automatic firearm equipped with a laser sight and shot the 52-year-old once in the chest.

Police said the four suspects were wearing masks, and one brandished a semi-automatic firearm equipped with a laser sight.

Police said the four suspects were wearing masks, and one brandished a semi-automatic firearm equipped with a laser sight. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Two of the suspects fled in a silver sedan while the other two suspects fled on foot on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue towards Washington Lane.

The gunshot victim has since been released from the hospital, the station reported.

Investigators described the suspects as Black males between the ages of 20 and 30, all of whom were wearing Halloween masks.

"We don’t have good shots of their faces at this time, but someone knows that car, someone knows the individual," police Capt. John Walker told reporters.