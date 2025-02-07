Orlando community mourns 7-year-old girl killed in drag racing accident: 'Pain of loss is immeasurable'

A drag racing track in Orlando, Florida, is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old girl who died from injuries sustained in an accident over the weekend.

Elienisse Zoe Díaz Rodriguez died on Tuesday after an accident during a race at the Orlando Speed World Dragway on Sunday. Her family said on a GoFundMe account that she fought "for her life" for two days before she was declared brain-dead at 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue received 911 reports of an accident between a car and a person at the Orlando Speed World track at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Rodriguez was racing her Junior Dragster racecar when she lost control of it, striking a 34-year-old safety guide employee before crashing into a concrete wall, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DIRT TRACK RACING LEGEND KILLED IN TENNESSEE PLANE CRASH

In a post on Facebook, the Orlando speedway said it is "deeply heartbroken" by the "tragic incident," offering "thoughts and prayers" to the little girl's loved ones and the racing community, in general.

"Motorsports is built on passion, but moments like these remind us of the risks that come with what we love. While injuries can heal, the pain of loss is immeasurable," the post said, in part.

It concluded: "We stand together in support, mourning, and prayer during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to those grieving and will continue to uplift them in our thoughts."

INDYCAR DRIVER GOES AIRBORNE IN SCARY CRASH AT INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRACTICE

Rodriguez was a first-grade student at Eastland Christian School in Orlando, according to FOX 35, and was described as bright and beautiful by school officials.

"She was a bright light in our school community, and we are thankful for the time we had with her. Her beautiful smile will be deeply missed by all of us," the school said in a statement. "We will hold Elienisse's memory close to our hearts. Thank you for your understanding and support as we come together to mourn this loss and remember the joy she brought to all of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of early Friday morning, the GoFundMe account set up to help the family pay for funeral costs had more than $25,300 in donations.