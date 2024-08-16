Expand / Collapse search
Dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist, 60, killed in Tennessee plane crash

Bloomquist reportedly crashed into a barn on his property early Friday morning

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Scott Bloomquist, a Dirt Late Model racing legend and Hall of Famer, was tragically killed in a plane crash near his home in Tennessee, according to multiple reports. He was 60. 

Local authorities confirmed to The Rogersville Review that Bloomquist died in a small aircraft crash near his home in Mooresburg early Friday morning. 

Scott Bloomquist

Scott Bloomquist, Ford Mustang driver, after practice for the 16th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial 50-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series event at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina.  (David Allio/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department could not confirm any details of the reported crash to Fox News Digital, but the Hawkins County Rescue Squad shared an update on Facebook confirming a plane crash on Brooks Road near Highway 31 at around 7:50 a.m. 

Moberly Motorsports Park also confirmed the news of Bloomquist’s death in a post on Facebook. 

"[Bloomquist’s] mother Georgette just called me and wanted me to announce that he lost his life this morning. At 7:15 EST this morning Scott was out flying his vintage airplane and had a crash on the Bloomquist family farm. The local fire department and law enforcement are still on the scene." 

Scott Bloomquist looks on

Scott Bloomquist, driver of the #51 ToyotaCare Toyota, prepares to drive during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series inaugural CarCash Mudsummer Classic at Eldora Speedway on July 23, 2013, in Rossburg, Ohio.   (Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department told The Review that Bloomquist crashed into a barn on his property. He was reportedly flying a small two-seat aircraft. 

Bloomquist rose to fame in the 1980s, but his career took off in the 1990s. He notably won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion in 2009, 2010, and 2016 and was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame as a member of its second class in 2002. 

Scott Bloomquist during practice for the 16th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial 50-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series event at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina in 2014. 

Scott Bloomquist during practice for the 16th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial 50-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series event at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina in 2014.  (David Allio/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tributes for Bloomquist poured in on social media. 

"Scott Bloomquist's legendary status not only grew out of his accomplishments on track, but his innovations throughout the dirt Late Model industry," Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO, said in a statement. 

"He played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws, helping to rebuild the World of Outlaws Late Models so it could grow into what it's become today. His influences also helped the evolution of racetracks and chassis over the years. Bloomquist's passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed by all."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.