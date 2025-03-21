Orlando airport stops Southwest Airlines plane trying to take off from taxiway instead of runway

A Southwest Airlines flight was canceled in Florida after the aircraft tried to take off from a taxiway instead of a runway at Orlando International Airport, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident involving Southwest Airlines Flight 3278, which was scheduled to depart Orlando for Albany, N.Y., on Thursday morning.

"An air traffic controller at Orlando International Airport canceled the takeoff clearance for Southwest Airlines Flight 3278 around 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 20, after the aircraft began its takeoff roll on a taxiway. The taxiway runs parallel to the runway," the FAA told Fox News Digital in a statement. "No other aircraft were involved."

Southwest Airlines said in a statement Thursday that the plane "stopped safely on a taxiway at Orlando International Airport this morning after the Crew mistook the surface for the nearby runway."

DELTA PLANE’S LANDING GEAR COLLAPSED DURING TORONTO CRASH-LANDING, INVESTIGATORS SAY

"No injuries were reported. Southwest is engaged with the NTSB and FAA to understand the circumstances of the event," it added.

ALASKA PLANE THAT CRASHED AND LEFT 10 DEAD WAS MORE THAN 1,000 POUNDS OVER THE WEIGHT LIMIT, NTSB FINDS

"The airline accommodated Customers on another aircraft to their intended destination of Albany," it added.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," the company also said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened days after the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report suggesting that sunglare may have been a contributing factor in the recent near miss involving a Southwest Airlines jet at Chicago Midway International Airport.