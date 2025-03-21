Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Airlines

Orlando airport stops Southwest Airlines plane trying to take off from taxiway instead of runway

Southwest Airlines Flight 3278’s takeoff aborted by air traffic controller

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Southwest jet nearly collides with private plane on Chicago runway Video

Southwest jet nearly collides with private plane on Chicago runway

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin reports on a near-collision between a commercial flight and a private plane on the runway of Chicago Midway Airport.

A Southwest Airlines flight was canceled in Florida after the aircraft tried to take off from a taxiway instead of a runway at Orlando International Airport, officials said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident involving Southwest Airlines Flight 3278, which was scheduled to depart Orlando for Albany, N.Y., on Thursday morning. 

"An air traffic controller at Orlando International Airport canceled the takeoff clearance for Southwest Airlines Flight 3278 around 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 20, after the aircraft began its takeoff roll on a taxiway. The taxiway runs parallel to the runway," the FAA told Fox News Digital in a statement. "No other aircraft were involved." 

Southwest Airlines said in a statement Thursday that the plane "stopped safely on a taxiway at Orlando International Airport this morning after the Crew mistook the surface for the nearby runway."  

DELTA PLANE’S LANDING GEAR COLLAPSED DURING TORONTO CRASH-LANDING, INVESTIGATORS SAY 

Southwest Airlines plane at Orlando International Airport

A Southwest flight was canceled at the airport yesterday after it tried to take off from a taxiway, officials said. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"No injuries were reported. Southwest is engaged with the NTSB and FAA to understand the circumstances of the event," it added. 

ALASKA PLANE THAT CRASHED AND LEFT 10 DEAD WAS MORE THAN 1,000 POUNDS OVER THE WEIGHT LIMIT, NTSB FINDS 

Southwest Airlines plane at gate at Orlando airport

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to depart from a gate at Orlando International Airport in September 2023. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"The airline accommodated Customers on another aircraft to their intended destination of Albany," it added. 

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," the company also said. 

Southwest plane pulling up to avoid private jet

The aborted takeoff in Orlando happened after another Southwest flight crew performed a go-around maneuver to avoid a possible incident with a private jet that crossed its path on the runway at Chicago Midway International Airport in late February. (StreamTime Live)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The incident happened days after the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report suggesting that sunglare may have been a contributing factor in the recent near miss involving a Southwest Airlines jet at Chicago Midway International Airport. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.