Oregon store shooting: Multiple people dead after gunman opens fire at Safeway

At least two people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the store in northeast Bend shortly after 7 p.m., Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller told Fox News Digital.

At least one shooter walked through the store parking lot firing a gun, but no victims were reported from those rounds.

The gunman then walked into the store and shot and killed a person in the front of the store.

The shooter continued walking through the store and shot and killed a second person.

Responding officers found the suspect dead when they arrived at the scene. Police said initial reports indicated that officers did not fire any shots at the scene.

Bend police said the investigation is still active.