Texas shooting leaves 17-year-old and 5-year-old dead

Texas police say that a 17-year-old and 5-year-old are dead after a shooting on Sunday in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police say that the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. outside a home on Steel Dust Drive, according to FOX 4.

An unknown number of suspects were in a vehicle outside the house and fired shots at the victims outside the home, according to police.

An 18-month-old boy was also hurt in the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said that there is a rise in violent crime nationwide.

"We're seeing violent crime on the rise across the country," Noakes said. "And unfortunately, we're seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers that we don't want to see. But when you have children who are murdered, completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we're all experiencing."

Police don't have any of the suspects in custody and are investigating the incident.