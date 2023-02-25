Oregon man helps free friend, 20 other drivers from icy off-ramp during near-record storm: 'What a guy'

A man in Portland, Oregon, is being hailed as a good Samaritan for springing to action after he helped free 20 drivers who were stranded on an icy road during a storm.

Alec Higley found himself stuck on an icy Portland off-ramp during a near-record-setting snowstorm on Wednesday night and called his friend, Jon Gilbert, who owns an auto shop in the area, KGW-TV reported .

Gilbert loaded up his truck with tow straps and shackles and headed down to the area where Higley's and 20 other cars were stuck.

"I had been sitting for about seven hours," Higley said. "[Gilbert] brought food. He’s a good guy."

Gilbert didn’t stop there. After helping Higley, Gilbert got to work freeing other cars and eventually helped rescue more than 20 people who were stuck on the road during the historic storm.

"It's just kind of who I am," said Gilbert, who worked on towing cars all night until 6 a.m. "Every time there's a big snowstorm and ice storm, I'll just throw the service light on and some tow straps and shackles and just try to help everybody I can."

Gilbert helped pull out cars, minivans and a pickup truck. The only vehicle he couldn’t help was a semi-truck carrying six tons of freight.

"We put in a valiant effort on it," Gilbert explained. "Just the weight of those big rigs and two to three inches of ice was too much."

The driver of the truck, a woman named Mary, praised Gilbert’s efforts.

"What a guy," Mary told KGW-TV. "That's what we're here to do, right? Help each other out. Sometimes in society it feels like we've forgotten that. Jon helps you remember."