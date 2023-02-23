Expand / Collapse search
Winter weather advisories stretch across the country as threats shift eastward

Winter storm is complicating travel conditions

Adam Klotz
By Adam Klotz | Fox News
A large winter storm continues to impact the northern Plains, upper Midwest and interior New England. 

BRUTAL WINTER STORM EXPECTED TO SLAM CALIFORNIA WITH HEAVY SNOW, WIND

Winter weather alerts across the country

Winter weather alerts across the country (Credit: Fox News)

Winter weather advisories are in place across this entire region and, as of Thursday morning, include blizzard warnings in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. Widespread snow has already fallen across the northern Plains, with some areas seeing over a foot. An additional 5" will be possible. In Michigan and Wisconsin, freezing rain has led to downed trees and power lines, causing more than 800,000 to be without power on Thursday morning. 

Top ice totals over the past 24 hours in Michigan

Top ice totals over the past 24 hours in Michigan (Credit: Fox News)

Also on Thursday, the main threat shifts to the eastern U.S. Heavy snow and ice are likely across interior New England. Widespread snowfall of 2-4" is likely, with higher elevations receiving closer to 8-12" of snow. Some freezing rain will make for hazardous driving conditions and likely bring down branches and power lines. This system will bring thunderstorms to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Rainfall forecast through Friday in the Northeast

Rainfall forecast through Friday in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, across the southeast near record-breaking highs will be possible. Daytime highs across Florida will climb into the middle 80s. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.