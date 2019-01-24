Oregon family files $250G lawsuit, claims neighbor masturbated on 14-year-old’s clothes: report

The family of an Oregon teenager has filed a $250,000 lawsuit against a 21-year-old for allegedly sneaking into their apartment and masturbating’s on the teen’s clothes, according to a Wednesday report.

The family said they became suspicious last year after some items in their Canby, Ore., apartment had been moved around and pain medication was missing. They said they set up a camera and allegedly saw the suspect enter their apartment.

The family reportedly caught the suspect again in December and called the police. The Oregonian reported that the suspect is a 21-year-old who lives with his mother who is also the landlord of the apartment complex and has keys to all of the units.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he masturbated in the room and on the clothes of the family’s 14-year-old, the report said. He also said he was “fascinated” by the teen, who he allegedly watched while “hiding behind trees,” according to the family’s lawsuit.

The family has hired an attorney and filed a restraining order against the 21-year-old. The suspect's identity has not been released because has not yet been charged with a crime. The family’s lawyer said a judge granted the family’s restraining on Tuesday and ordered the suspect to move out.

Canby is about 25 miles south of Portland.