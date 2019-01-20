Man who murdered 4 in Oregon home, trying to kill child shot dead by deputies, police say

A man killed four people in an Oregon home and was attempting to kill a child when he was shot and killed by responding deputies on Saturday, police said.

Clackamas County deputies said they received a 911 call about 10:15 p.m. Saturday that appeared to be a domestic violence incident that sounded “dramatic, very intense.”

"Deputies knew it was going to be a bad scene,” Clackamas County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jensen said Sunday morning, KOIN reported.

FLEEING PEDESTRIANS SWIPED BY TRUCK THAT SPED ONTO SIDEWALK IN VIDEO

Police arrived at the scene and found four people, a male and three females ranging from ages of an infant to mid-60s, dead inside the home in Canby, located about 30 miles south of Portland.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, was shot and killed by deputies.

“Suspect was attempting to kill a child when deputies saved her life by using lethal force against the suspect,” police said in a tweet.

The child and a woman survived the incident.

Jensen said the four people were not killed by gunfire, but did not provide further detail on their cause of death. He added that he "cannot explain just how horrific it is inside" the house where the murders occurred.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear what led to the deadly domestic incident and an investigation is ongoing.

No deputies were injured in the shooting and those involved were placed on paid administrative leave following standard protocol.