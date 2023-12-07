Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SCIENCE

Optimism linked to bad decision-making, lower cognitive ability: study

Overly optimistic people struggled most with financial expectations

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Economic optimism shrinks under Biden Video

Economic optimism shrinks under Biden

FOX News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the backlash against Bidenomics on Special Report.

A new study concluded that people with excessive optimism are more likely to struggle with decision-making and could have lower cognitive function.

"Those highest on cognitive ability experience a 22% (53.2%) increase in the probability of realism (pessimism) and a 34.8% reduction in optimism compared with those lowest on cognitive ability," reads the abstract of a University of Bath study published in Neuroscience News.

According to the study, people who have unrealistic optimism are more prone to "excessively risky behavior" and do not act with adequate caution. The impact on these traits is felt most when it comes to financial issues, when those with excessive optimism make risky choices and are prone to complications with saving and investing wisely.

OPTIMISM KEY TO LIVING LONGER? THIS STUDY SAYS SO

frustrated woman in front of laptop computer

Unrealistic optimism can lead to bad financial decisions, a new study revealed. (Cyberguy.com)

"Unrealistically optimistic financial expectations can lead to excessive levels of consumption and debt, as well as insufficient savings. It can also lead to excessive business entries and subsequent failures," Dr. Chris Dawson of the University’s School of Management, said of the results. "The chances of starting a successful business are tiny, but optimists always think they have a shot and will start businesses destined to fail."

The study surveyed over 36,000 households for their expectations of financial well-being and compared them to the household's actual financial outcomes, with those in the overly optimistic category having the worst results.

Piggy bank surrounded by coins

Coins surround a piggy bank. (Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The problem with our being programmed to think positively is that it can adversely affect our quality of decision-making, particularly when we have to make serious decisions," Dawsom said. "We need to be able to over-ride that and this research shows that people with high cognitive ability manage this better than those with low cognitive ability."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Meanwhile, those with higher cognitive ability showed traits that balanced optimism with realism in their decision-making processes, the report noted.

yellow "going out of business" sign over storefront

A furniture store posts a "Going Out of Business" sign in a residential strip mall. (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"This suggests that the negative consequences of an excessively optimistic mindset may, in part, be a side product of the true driver, low cognitive ability," the study reads.

Because of this, Dawson argued that "positive thinking" and other optimistic traits that are widespread and typically viewed positively should be more thoroughly rethought.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unrealistic optimism is one of the most pervasive human traits and research has shown people consistently underestimate the negative and accentuate the positive," Dawson said. "The concept of ‘positive thinking’ is almost unquestioningly embedded in our culture — and it would be healthy to revisit that belief."