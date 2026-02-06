More than a dozen anti-ICE agitators hauled away by NYPD near Columbia University

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than a dozen anti-immigration enforcement agitators were arrested Thursday during a demonstration outside Columbia University in New York after allegedly defying orders from the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

A NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital 13 agitators were taken into custody and issued criminal court summons.

It is unclear if the agitators were students or staff affiliated with the university.

The slew of arrests came after police were called to a demonstration near Columbia University at about 1:30 p.m. local time.

Officers said agitators were blocking the school's entrance and refused to leave.

Video showed the agitators wearing black T-shirts that read, "Sanctuary Campus Now" and "ICE Off Campus."

Multiple orders were given to disperse. The NYPD says the orders were disobeyed roughly 20 minutes.

The agitators were taken into custody.

In a statement posted to its website, the university said it "supports the right of individuals to peacefully protest," but noted claims made against Columbia during Thursday's protest were "factually incorrect."

"To be clear, the University requires ICE to have a judicial warrant to access non-public areas, such as classrooms, housing, and other areas requiring a Columbia University ID," university officials wrote. "An administrative warrant is not sufficient to access non-public areas of the University. We have a clear protocol for potential visits from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents, which are publicly available on our website."

"As we made clear repeatedly, no member of Columbia’s leadership or the board of trustees has ever requested the presence of ICE agents on or near campus," the school added. "This is a false assertion."

Tensions remain high following the arrest of former Columbia student and anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil in March 2025 at his Manhattan apartment by federal immigration agents.

Khalil, a legal permanent resident, was ordered to be released from detention on June 20, though a federal appeals court in January found U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz of New Jersey lacked "subject-matter jurisdiction" under federal immigration law to halt his deportation.

Following the ruling, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claimed the opinion does not take effect immediately and the Trump administration cannot lawfully re-detain Khalil while he has the opportunity to seek immediate review.

