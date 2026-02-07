Bishop Ronald Hicks replaces Dolan as Archbishop of New York with installation at St Patrick's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archbishop Ronald Hicks was formally installed on Friday at New York City's iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral, officially taking the helm after the retirement of Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

"I happen to like New York. I happen to love this town. So, start spreadin’ the news, I’m starting today," Hicks said, officially kicking off his tenure as archbishop, according to the Archdiocese of New York. "Here are a few things you should know about me: I love Jesus. I love the Church. And I love people."

Upon his installation, Hicks, who has served as the Bishop of Joliet, Ill, since September 2020, became the fourteenth bishop and the eleventh archbishop to lead the Archdiocese of New York.

The installation ceremony began, as it traditionally does, with the new archbishop knocking on the cathedral doors before gaining entry to the church. Hicks knocked on the doors of St. Patrick's Cathedral with a metal hammer before he was greeted by Dolan, according to WNYW. There were then three processions at the start of the installation, which included honored guests, congregation leadership and several bishops, WNYW reported.

Hicks laid out his vision for the Archdiocese of New York, saying that the Church should focus on outreach and charity, rather than serving current members.

"This is a call to be a missionary Church, not a country club. A club exists to serve its members. The Church, on the other hand, exists to go out and serve all people, on fire with faith, hope, and charity in the name of Jesus Christ. This is not a criticism, but an invitation to renew who we are and rediscover why the Church exists," Hicks said, according to the Archdiocese of New York.

The shift in leadership from Dolan to Hicks signals the U.S. Church could be moving into a new era with the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV as the first American pope, The Associated Press noted. The outlet also suggested that Hicks, who is seen as a Leo-style bishop, could join Church leaders who are already pushing back against the Trump administration on issues, such as immigration.

Dolan, who has led the archdiocese since 2009, announced his retirement in December and submitted it in February when he turned 75, as the Church requires. Hicks was named his successor in December and was installed on Dolan's 75th birthday, something he mentioned in his homily.

"To Cardinal Dolan, thank you for your magnanimous leadership here for seventeen years. In particular, thank you for the gracious support you have shown me both publicly and privately. And by the way, we know that today is your birthday. Happy Birthday to you, and 'ad multos annos,'" Hicks said. "Ad multos annos," means "to many more years" in Latin.

Hicks was ordained as a priest on May 21, 1994, in the Archdiocese of Chicago. From 2005 to 2009, he led Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, a charity that cares for orphans in Latin America. Hicks' work with the charity, combined with his fluency in Spanish, helped deepen his ties to immigrant communities. Additionally, the AP noted that Hicks had requested that the liturgy at his installation also be said in Spanish.

