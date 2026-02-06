Maryland man accused of targeting Trump Cabinet official Russell Vought in murder plot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland man was arrested for reportedly targeting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought in a murder plot.

The Arlington County Police Department said Colin Demarco, 26, of Rockville, is now facing charges of attempted murder, criminal solicitation to commit murder, carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask in public to conceal identity.

"We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe," an OMB spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday.

Sources familiar with the case told CBS News that Demarco allegedly was targeting Vought. The outlet cited a criminal complaint as saying that Demarco is accused of trying to kill an individual with the initials "R.V.", who, "has served as a presidential appointee."

FEDS FILE SWEEPING TERRORISM CHARGES AGAINST SUSPECT IN DEADLY DC AMBUSH OF ISRAELI EMBASSY STAFFERS AT MUSEUM

The Arlington County Police Department said Demarco was arrested at his residence on Jan. 16, 2026, and is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility following his extradition to Virginia.

"At approximately 3:15 p.m. on August 10, 2025, Arlington County Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of 7th Street S. for the report of a suspicious person. A witness reported observing a male suspect, who was wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves, carrying a backpack and appeared to be concealing a firearm under his shirt, on the victim’s porch," police said in a statement Thursday.

"The suspect subsequently approached the witness and inquired about the victim before leaving the scene. The witness then contacted police and responding officers established a perimeter and canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results. The incident was captured on home surveillance video and the suspect was subsequently identified," police continued.

SELF-IDENTIFIED ANTIFA MEMBER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING ICE AGENTS

"During the course of the investigation, the Arlington County Police Department executed search warrants for digital records associated with the suspect. As a result of these search warrants, police recovered digital evidence that the suspect had obtained directions to the victim’s residence, had information detailing locations of firearms possessed by a relative and had a guide detailing tips to prevent criminal detection," the Arlington County Police Department added.

"Additionally, the suspect had posted online about the victim and had online discussions appearing to solicit others to murder the victim. Within days of these online solicitations, the August 10 incident occurred where the suspect arrived at the victim’s address wearing a mask and gloves, possibly concealing a firearm and inquired about the victim. As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained the criminal warrants for the suspect’s arrest," it also said.

Demarco allegedly said he went to Vought’s home because he wanted to confront him about Project 2025, CBS News reported, citing the complaint.

In November 2024, Demarco also was taken into custody in Maryland through a mental illness emergency petition, following a request for a police officer to run him over or shoot him, according to CBS News.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Demarco stated he wanted to die due to Trump being elected as president," the news outlet cited the complaint as saying.