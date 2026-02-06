Luigi Mangione complains of double jeopardy in courtroom outburst

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luigi Mangione complained about double jeopardy in a courtroom outburst on Friday.

As he was escorted out of a hearing, he was heard saying, "It’s the same trial twice. One plus one is two. Double jeopardy by any common sense."

His attorney also complained on Friday that double jeopardy was being used as a "weapon" against her client.

The comment came after a brief hearing regarding the scheduling of his state and federal trials in the shooting death of then-UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.