Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Luigi Mangione complains of double jeopardy in courtroom outburst

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Maria Paronich Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luigi Mangione complained about double jeopardy in a courtroom outburst on Friday.

As he was escorted out of a hearing, he was heard saying, "It’s the same trial twice. One plus one is two. Double jeopardy by any common sense."

His attorney also complained on Friday that double jeopardy was being used as a "weapon" against her client. 

The comment came after a brief hearing regarding the scheduling of his state and federal trials in the shooting death of then-UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
Close modal

Continue