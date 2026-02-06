North Carolina man charged with three counts of statutory rape held on ICE detainer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been charged with three counts of statutory rape in North Carolina, according to court documents.

Juan Ramon Juarez-Talamantes, 29, was charged with two counts of statutory rape in November with a child between 13 and 15 years old and a third count last month, according to a release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

He was held without bond and with an ICE detainer following his arrest, according to online arrest records.

His arrest came after two reports of child sexual assault in July 2024 to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and in September 2025 to the Asheville Police Department.

"We are very thankful for the partnership with the Asheville Police Department during this case and the tedious work and collaboration of the investigators to reach this result," Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office District 2 Captain Chris Stockton said in a statement.

He added, "These cases demonstrate the power community partnerships play in resolving problems for citizens of Buncombe County. Our hearts go out to those whose lives have been forever changed by these events and hope that the effort of these passionate investigators opens a door to healing."

Juarez-Talamantes communicated with his alleged victims through Snapchat, according to the Asheville Citizen Times, prompting the sheriff’s department to issue a search warrant for his Snapchat handle, his address and his DNA.

One of the alleged victims told police that after meeting with Juarez-Talamantes in his car, they went back to his house where he kissed the child and attempted to "take it further," according to the Citizen Times.

But when the child told him no, he allegedly slapped them and then raped them, the newspaper reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.