Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie's abduction, Ohio dentist's autopsy, Suitcase Killer's sentence

Melanie McGuire's fate, 'Serial Killer Whisperer' reveals secrets

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing from her Arizona home since Jan. 31, 2026.  (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CRUEL DISTRACTION: California man arrested for sending texts to Guthrie family asking for bitcoin during missing mother case

LISTEN TO THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

HOME INVASION: Ohio dentist and wife shot 16 times in Columbus home, autopsies reveal

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

INSIDE THE MIND: ‘Serial Killer Whisperer’ reveals how he cracked America’s most prolific murderer and unlocked 93 confessions

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

COLD CASE REVIVAL: Who is Melanie McGuire? What to know about the ‘Suitcase Killer’ convicted of killing her husband

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue