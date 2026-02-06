Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

12 Minneapolis anti-ICE agitators arrested after massive crowd gathers outside Hilton hotel

Demonstrations have occurred outside the hotel for weeks over claims Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents previously stayed at the property

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Anti-ICE agitators descend on Hilton hotel near University of Minnesota Video

Anti-ICE agitators descend on Hilton hotel near University of Minnesota

Anti-ICE agitators were seen demonstrating outside the Graduate by Hilton Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest at least 12 people.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 12 anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators were arrested Thursday night after a massive crowd gathered outside a Hilton hotel in Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota.

Video showed a small group of agitators gathering outside the Graduate by Hilton Hotel at around 9 p.m., with the crowd swelling to an estimated 150 to 175 people.

Agitators were seen blowing whistles, banging pots and pans, shaking metal barricades and striking the rails set up outside the property. One person was also seen playing what appeared to be a trombone.

Roughly two hours later, officers were seen descending on the scene with police declaring an unlawful assembly over a loudspeaker and ordering the crowd to disperse. Footage also showed a brief standoff between police and remaining agitators before the crowd thinned.

'MOB MENTALITY' ENDANGERS OFFICERS AMID ANTI-ICE UNREST AND CHAOS IN MINNEAPOLIS, RETIRED COPS WARN

Police confront protesters during an anti-ICE demonstration outside a Minneapolis hotel near the University of Minnesota.

Law enforcement officers respond to an anti-ICE demonstration outside the Graduate by Hilton Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026. (Fox)

In a statement, the university said 12 people were arrested in total — 11 for disorderly conduct and one for damage to property.

The university said officers issued five separate orders to disperse before making arrests. Authorities said agitators had been allowed to assemble outside the hotel for more than 13 hours across four separate protest events before police intervened, citing the need to balance free speech rights with public safety.

"The University and UMPD, as part of our mission, support the right to engage in peaceful protest and are committed to the safety of our campus community," the university said in a statement.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN VOWS TO STAY IN MINNESOTA 'UNTIL THE PROBLEM'S GONE'

Crowd of protesters gathers along barricades outside a Minneapolis hotel near the University of Minnesota.

Protesters gather along barricades during an anti-ICE demonstration outside the Graduate by Hilton Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026. (Fox)

University officials said the Graduate by Hilton Minneapolis is not owned or operated by the university, but sits on university-owned land, making campus police responsible for law enforcement at the site.

Demonstrations have occurred weekly since January, usually on Thursdays, over claims that ICE agents had previously stayed at the hotel.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Aerial view of police and protesters outside a Minneapolis hotel during an anti-ICE demonstration.

Aerial footage shows law enforcement and protesters during an anti-ICE demonstration outside Graduate by Hilton Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026.  (Fox)

It comes as border czar Tom Homan announced the immediate drawdown of 700 personnel from Minnesota, effective Wednesday, though 2,000 officers will remain.

Minneapolis has become a flash point for clashes between federal immigration enforcement agents and agitators, particularly after the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue