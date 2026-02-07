Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Two teens arrested after 15-year-old shot near Washington DC's Union Station

Police arrested 17-year-old and 16-year-old suspects after US Capitol Police stopped them near scene

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Teen shot near DCs Union Station not far from Capitol Hill Video

Teen shot near DCs Union Station not far from Capitol Hill

A teenager was shot near Massachusetts Avenue and North Capitol Street in Washington, D.C., on Friday. The scene was taped off as investigators worked and federal authorities assisted local police.

Police arrested two teenage suspects Saturday in connection with a daytime shooting just outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., that left a 15-year-old boy wounded.

A 17-year-old juvenile male from Northeast D.C. and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Southeast D.C. were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

The shooting occurred along Massachusetts Avenue NE near North Capitol Street — a major corridor close to the U.S. Capitol and Union Station that falls within the broader Capitol security footprint and regularly sees federal law enforcement activity.

Police vehicles and officers respond to a shooting near the Capitol complex in Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement officers and emergency vehicles are seen near the U.S. Capitol complex after a teenage boy was shot Friday afternoon along Massachusetts Avenue NE. (Fox)

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said First District officers responded at around 4:10 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue NE. 

"A 15-year-old juvenile male was located conscious and breathing suffering from a gunshot wound," MPD said in a statement.

DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police and security personnel stand near a taped-off street by the Capitol complex.

Metropolitan Police officers and other law enforcement personnel secure the scene near the Capitol complex following a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old boy. (Fox)

Police said U.S. Capitol Police officers responded to the area and stopped two suspects near the scene.

"As a result of the investigation by MPD detectives, both suspects were placed under arrest," MPD said.

Police vehicles and officers respond to a shooting near the Capitol complex in Washington, D.C.

An MPD K-9 officer later located a firearm near the scene, according to authorities.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

