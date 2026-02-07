Two teens arrested after 15-year-old shot near Washington DC's Union Station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police arrested two teenage suspects Saturday in connection with a daytime shooting just outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., that left a 15-year-old boy wounded.

A 17-year-old juvenile male from Northeast D.C. and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Southeast D.C. were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

The shooting occurred along Massachusetts Avenue NE near North Capitol Street — a major corridor close to the U.S. Capitol and Union Station that falls within the broader Capitol security footprint and regularly sees federal law enforcement activity.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said First District officers responded at around 4:10 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue NE.

"A 15-year-old juvenile male was located conscious and breathing suffering from a gunshot wound," MPD said in a statement.

DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said U.S. Capitol Police officers responded to the area and stopped two suspects near the scene.

"As a result of the investigation by MPD detectives, both suspects were placed under arrest," MPD said.

An MPD K-9 officer later located a firearm near the scene, according to authorities.

The case remains under investigation, police said.