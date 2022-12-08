OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney hearing: Accused boyfriend killer denied bond

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was denied bond ahead of her trial for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death earlier this year.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lauren Shearon Cruz denied the bond on Thursday morning, after she postponed a decision on whether to grant Clenney bond in November.

Clenney was seen crying in the courtroom while wearing pink handcuffs before the judge issued her decision.

Clenney, 26, is charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her 27-year-old boyfriend Christian Obumseli in the chest with a kitchen knife on April 3 inside their luxury Miami apartment.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Florida prosecutors have argued that she remain behind bars in the lead up to her trial, arguing she is a flight risk due to the large sums of money she has made from her social media account.

Clenney earned $1,806,003 in 2021 and $966,692 in 2020 from her OnlyFans accounts alone, according to prosecutors. The social media platform allows influencers, models and others to charge users on a monthly basis to view racy photos and videos.

Clenney, whose real name is Courtney Tailor, has a massive presence on Instagram as well, with more than 2 million followers.

A Miami police detective said at a hearing earlier this year that investigators initially believed Clenney acted in self-defense. Clenney's lawyers have also argued that she was a victim of domestic violence and acted in self-defense.

She claimed she threw the knife at Obumseli from a 10-foot distance, according to the arrest warrant. The medical examiner’s office, however, found the knife was plunged into his chest by three inches, which would require forceful pressure, according to officials.

Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff has argued that Clenney had issues with substance abuse and some of her accounts of her relationship with Obumseli are inconsistent. Abuhoff has also argued that she had a history of attacking her boyfriend.

Text messages before Obumseli’s death revealed allegations of abuse, and him describing himself as a battered man.

"Is love going to kill me?" he wrote to Clenney less than a month before his death.

"Like I honestly feel like s--- my face feels f---ed. the front and back," he wrote. "I always think about damn man OK Christian you took all this why because you love her OK time after time after time after time I tell you hey please like you're hurting me and yes you'll say yeah but then it just repeats. Like what if the knife sliced my lip and it wasn't sliced by my beard? My cheek? My eye? What might happen next time?"

Fox News Digital's Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.