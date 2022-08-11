Miami OnlyFans model captured on video beating boyfriend she later killed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was captured on surveillance video assaulting Christian Obumseli in the elevator of their luxury Miami apartment building just two months before she fatally stabbed him with a kitchen knife, authorities said Thursday.

Miami State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle played the video at a press conference when she announced a second-degree murder charge against 26-year-old Clenney.

"The defendant was aggressively attacking Christian," Rundle said of the Feb. 21 footage that shows Clenney in a white bra and pajama pants smashing elevator buttons before turning her rage on Obumseli.

Rundle, describing the couple's two-year romance as "extremely tempestuous and combative," shared a detailed timeline leading up to the fatal attack when Clenney allegedly plunged a kitchen knife 3 ½ inches into Obumseli's chest April 3, puncturing his subclavian artery.

Rundle, flanked by Obumseli's brother and cousin, said that the pair's violent and toxic relationship "did not have to end in tragedy with Christian's murder as a victim of domestic violence."

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

The second-degree murder rap against the influencer comes after the victims’ family expressed outrage she had not been charged after claiming she had acted in self-defense. Rundle said the evidence undermined her claims that Obumseli was the aggressor.

She told police that she had thrown the knife from 10 feet away – but the medical examiner determined that tossing the weapon from this distance could not have caused the fatal stab wound, according to authorities.

Investigators said the stabbing occurred when Clenney was on the phone with her mother, Deborah Clenney, between 4:43 p.m. and 4:56 p.m.

During the same time period, neighbors began calling building staff to report a disturbance, the arrest affidavit says.

Clenney called 911 and Obumseli can be heard in the background saying that he is dying and losing feeling in his arm, Rundle said.

"Defendant Clenney is also heard saying, ‘I’m sorry, baby,'" according to an arrest affidavit.

At 5:25 p.m., her mother sent her a text mentioning "self-defense" and telling her "not to say anything to investigators without an attorney," according to police.

It's unclear what sparked the argument – but the day had begun peacefully with the couple playing with their dogs, authorities said.

The pair moved into the high-rise apartment in January but fought so frequently that building staff had documented numerous domestic incidents and management was planning to evict them, the affidavit states.

Clenney had a pattern of attacking her beau. In July 2021, she was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery in their hotel, officials said.

The pair had broken up in March but reconciled April 1 – just two days before the fatal confrontation.

Hawaii County police assisted the U.S. Marshals Service with the arrest on the Big Island, where the influencer was in a rehabilitation facility for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to her attorney Frank Prieto.

"I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto told Fox News Digital.

"We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Officials aid Clenney is expected to appear in Hilo district court at some point on Thursday in connection with the extradition.

Prieto has said that Clenney was forced to stab Obumseli after he grabbed her by the throat. The lawyer said Obumseli had been stalking her for weeks.

A lawyer for the victim's family, Larry Handfield, previously called Clenney's claims "self-serving" and pressured the state attorney’s office to reopen the case after police concluded she had acted in self-defense.

Video of Clenney handcuffed in a black bra and soaked in blood on the balcony of her Miami apartment after she allegedly stabbed Obumseli in the chest went viral. She was spotted at a hotel bar days after the slaying getting drinks.

The slain man’s heartbroken brother Jeff Obumseli wrote on Instagram shortly after the alleged murder that Clenney was "being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman."

He blasted the detective on the case for concluding within 24 hours of Obumseli’s killing that a crime had not occurred.

"We have every reason to believe his death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence," he wrote. Clenney was also not taken into custody despite an arrest warrant out of Austin, Texas, for failing to show up on a DUI case, records show.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department declined to comment on the case.