Courtney Clenney raked in millions from OnlyFans before killing beau: prosecutors

Miami social media star Courtney Clenney earned more than $3 million from her OnlyFans pages since 2020 before she allegedly killed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, according to prosecutors.

Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Khalil Quinan disclosed the eye-popping sum in a motion filed Thursday, arguing that Clenney, 26, is a "flight risk" and should not be granted bail for the alleged April 3 murder of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

Clenney raked in a staggering $1,806,003 in 2021 and $966,692 in 2020, solely from her content on OnlyFans, wrote the prosecutor, citing her tax returns.

The online platform allows models, celebrities and amateur exhibitionists to charge monthly subscriptions for photos and videos that typically range from risqué to pornographic.

ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY CLENNEY MAY HAVE SLASHED BEAU IN FACE WEEKS BEFORE KILLING HIM

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 11, Clenney pulled in an additional $327,221 – more than $40,000 of which was earned after Obumseli's death, the filing states.

Quinan wrote that Clenney has a "profession she can maintain abroad if she flees the country, an act she can certainly afford financially."

The fitness influencer, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, has been locked up since her August arrest but her attorneys, Frank Prieto and Sabrina Puglisi, will argue for her release at a bond hearing Tuesday.

The motion from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office detailed the prosecution's arguments opposing bond for Clenney.

Quinan pointed out that the whopping sum does not include additional income sources – including advertisement campaigns from other social media platforms.

MIAMI ONLYFANS MODEL CAPTURED ON VIDEO BEATING BOYFRIEND SHE LATER KILLED

Clenney boasts 2 million followers on her Instagram account, which features photos and videos of her wearing skimpy bikinis and striking suggestive poses.

After Obumseli's murder, Clenney allegedly made three wire transfers to her father, Kim Clenney, totaling $1,184,000.

"Given the suspicious timing, nature, and sums of the transactions, the only possible inference for the Defendant's behavior is the obvious: an attempt to relocate and conceal her assets," Quinan wrote.

The motion called Obumseli's murder "the unfortunate punctuation in a tempestuous and increasingly violent relationship" and detailed prior alleged attacks on her lover.

During their two-year romance, Clenney allegedly battered him with a phone, spat on him, stabbed him in the leg, and sliced his lip with a knife, the filing says.

ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY CLENNEY HURLED RACIAL SLURS AT BEAU SHE LATER KILLED: REPORT

In March, Clenney fumed at Obumseli in a conversation he recorded.

"I'm actually f--king not having a good day where I actually, literally f--king want to kill you, but you don't take me seriously," she raged, according to prosecutors.

Clenney's lawyers have argued that she was a victim of domestic violence and acted in self-defense. Photos of her body covered in bruises emerged last week – but Quinan wrote that these images were taken before the killing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In her statement to police immediately after the deadly confrontation, the Texas-born beauty allegedly blurted, "I really don't know if this was justified at all."

Clenney's lawyers didn't immediately return a request for comment.