Michigan
Published

Onlookers return to Giant Slide in Michigan following speed concerns, viral video

Belle Isle's Giant Slide went viral due to videos of riders flailing as they went down

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Michigan Giant Slide goes viral, shuts down Video

Michigan Giant Slide goes viral, shuts down

The Belle Isle Park Giant Slide closed on Friday just hours after opening due to adjustments that needed to be made. Videos posted on social media showed riders flailing as they went down the bumpy slide. (Courtesy: WJBK)

The operators of a giant slide in Michigan say speed concerns have been addressed, but people are returning to the attraction to see if that is, in fact, the case. 

The slide went viral due to videos posted online showing riders flailing as they went down the bumpy slide.

The Department of Natural Resources believes it has resolved its speed issues by removing some of the slide's wax and spraying water on it, FOX 2 Detroit reports.

"Yes. I am at the Belle isle slide. And yes it’s crazy as hell. I love this city," a tweet from Sunday reads. Attached is a video of riders once again enjoying the attraction. It shows one of two riders going down smoothly, while one still catches air while bouncing down.   

"When we was kids 40 years ago when I was coming down the slide my mother used to bring us it was nothing like this," veteran rider Antonio DeBarry told FOX 2. He said he landed hard on his behind while sliding down, but his wallet cushioned his fall a bit. 

The Giant Slide was closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns.

The slide has reportedly been in Detroit for 55 years. It costs $1 to ride and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. 

"The DNR also plans to reopen the slide in 2023 with extended hours of Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.," FOX 2 states. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.