Michigan Giant Slide goes viral following speed concerns

Videos posted to social media showed riders going down the bumpy slide, flailing wildly

Pilar Arias
A giant slide in Michigan has gone viral due to its potentially dangerous speed for riders. The attention has caused the slide to shut down, reopen and even be rapped about. 

The Giant Slide was closed at Belle Isle Park on Friday just hours after opening. An announcement saying adjustments were being made to address speed concerns was put on Facebook after videos posted to social media showed riders going down the bumpy slide and flailing wildly.

"Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today. Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment. We will update as soon as possible the hours of operation," the post read.

It wasn't closed long.

A subsequent post said operators "scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed." A video was also posted to show how to properly ride down the slide.

"It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try," the post continued.

Detroit rapper GMAC Cash posted a rap on Instagram about all the things you can do on the Giant Slide, including "break your back," and "lose a tooth." 

No reports of serious injuries from the Giant Slide have been made so far. 

The Giant Slide was closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns.

The Giant Slide costs $1 to go down, and was set to be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. 

The State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the slide is a partnership between the Summer Youth Employment Program and Healthy Kidz Inc., FOX 2 Detroit reported. The Youth Employment Program encourages young people to consider careers in natural resources.

The Giant Slide has reportedly been in Detroit for 55 years.

