New York City
Published

One dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD still searching for suspect

One man shot in the face rushed to hospital, where he died

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
New York police are looking for a gunman who killed one person and shot three others on a Brooklyn street Saturday afternoon.

The victims were at an apartment building at East 45th Street near Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush around 1:45 p/m./ when the gunman opened fire, police told FOX 5 New York. 

First responders found three of the four victims at the scene.

Emmanuel Soray, 39, of Brooklyn was shot in the face. He was rushed to a hospital., where he was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man shot in the face was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and was last reported stable at an area hospital.

The third victim found on the scene was a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the torso and was last reported to be hospitalized in critical condition.

The fourth victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot in the arm and buttocks. She was taken via private means to a hospital in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Police investigate a scene in Brooklyn where three people were found shot. A fourth victim was later reported at a hospital.

NYPD investigators have not said if all the victims were together at the time of the shootings.

No arrests have been made so far and the New York Police Department has not put out a suspect description.

Police did not detail if all the victims were together at the time of the shootings or if they were specifically targeted by the suspect. 