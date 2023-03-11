Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

New York real estate broker busted for homeless shelter bribery scheme

Victor Rivera, a former homeless man, used the bribes to pay his mortgage

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Eric Adams' plan to send migrants to college for free is ‘totally unfair’: Angela Sangermano Video

Eric Adams' plan to send migrants to college for free is ‘totally unfair’: Angela Sangermano

Legal immigrant Angela Sangermano joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to weigh in on Mayor Eric Adam's latest push to send migrants to state college for free.

A New York City real estate company owner pleaded guilty to paying kickbacks in a scheme to profit from homeless programs, the New York Times reported.

Sheina Levin, the owner of Urban Residences Corp, admitted to bribing Victor Rivera, a former chief executive of the Bronx Parent Housing Network. The scheme lasted from May 2019 to January 2021.

Levin bribed Rivera to lease her company's property, which would tap into city funding meant to benefit homeless people.

From 2017 to 2021, Bronx Parent Housing Network received more than $274 million from New York City to run dozens of homeless shelters and facilities.

WOMAN CHOKED, RAPED ON NYC MORNING JOG THROUGH SWANKY NEIGHBORHOOD

Victor Rivera was a former chief executive of Bronx Parent Housing Network when he accepted bribes from Levin.

Victor Rivera was a former chief executive of Bronx Parent Housing Network when he accepted bribes from Levin. (Google Maps)

Levin paid Mr. Rivera nearly $690,000 over two years. The money was disguised as consulting fees and filed as expenses paid to Rivera's son's company.

Rivera, a former homeless man, used the money to pay the mortgages on his house. He was paid a salary of $453,000.

Rivera was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal crimes related to the case last year. 

NYC HOMELESS MAN VIOLENTLY PUMMELS FEMALE STRAPHANGER IN GRAPHIC CAUGHT ON VIDEO ATTACK AT QUEENS SUBWAY STOP

 New Yorkers, many of them homeless or formally homeless, attend a service and dinner at Judson Memorial Church on National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day on December 21, 2019 in New York City.

 New Yorkers, many of them homeless or formally homeless, attend a service and dinner at Judson Memorial Church on National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day on December 21, 2019 in New York City.

Levin was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud on Thursday. She immediately pleaded guilty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. The defendant also agreed to pay $838,000 in restitution to Bronx Parent Housing Network. She was also asked to forfeit $790,000.

Image shows an individual sleeping in a NYC subway car. 

Image shows an individual sleeping in a NYC subway car.  (Steven Hirsch for Fox News Digital)