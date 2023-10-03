Oklahoma woman on riding lawn mower struck, killed by wing of a small airplane

A Broken Bow, Oklahoma, woman was killed Friday after she was struck in the head by the wing of a small airplane, while on a riding lawn mower next to an airport runway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 27-year-old Samantha Hayes died at Broken Bow Municipal Airport, located about 185 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

According to an incident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Bonanza A36 piloted by James Baxter was coming in for a landing and spotted Hayes after touching down on the runway at about 2:30 p.m.

Baxter told investigators he tried to pull the single-engine aircraft up, so he would fly over her, but she was instead hit by a wing, the report noted.

Hayes, a single mother of three, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

"We’re investigating whether any charges could [be] filed against the pilot," Highway Patrol spokesperson Sara Stewart told the Associated Press on Monday. "Did the pilot do anything wrong or was this just unavoidable?"

She also said there are several aspects of the incident that are under investigation, such as whether Hayes was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating any potential violations pertaining to the pilot and the aircraft.

The incident remains under investigation.

