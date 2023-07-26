Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma judge caught scrolling through social media during murder trial

District Attorney Adam Panter called Judge Traci Soderstrom's conduct 'shocking and disappointing'

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Oklahoma woman slams prison release of rapist found dead with 2 missing girls, 4 family members Video

Oklahoma woman slams prison release of rapist found dead with 2 missing girls, 4 family members

An Oklahoma woman who survived a harrowing rape in 2003 reacts to her attacker's early release from prison and the discovery of seven bodies at his home.

An Oklahoma judge is being investigated by a state ethics panel after she was caught on video scrolling through social media and texting during a murder trial, according to video obtained by a local news outlet.

Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom was presiding over her first trial for a man accused of fatally beating a 2-year-old when she was captured on surveillance footage checking her Facebook page and searching for a GIF, The Oklahoman reported.

During the seven-day trial in Chandler, about 45 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, the jurist can be seen on the footage using her phone for minutes at a time.

A ceiling-mounted security camera captured Soderstrom tapping away as she held the phone in her lap throughout jury selection, opening statements and witness testimony, the outlet reported.

FLORIDA JUDGE IN PARKLAND SHOOTER TRIAL PUBLICLY REPRIMANDED

Oklahoman judge shown at bench texting during murder trial.

In this still image from security camera video, Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom looks at her cellphone during a murder trial June 12, 2023, at the Lincoln County District Court in Chandler, Oklahoma. (The Oklahoman via AP/Facebook)

Soderstrom, who was elected in November, instructed jurors to turn off all their electronic devices so "they could concentrate on all the evidence" but didn't adopt the same protocol.

Khristian Tyler Martzall, 32, was accused of fatally beating his girlfriend's toddler, Braxton Danker. 

As the child's mother, Judith Danker, tearfully testified, Soderstrom was allegedly staring at her cellphone screen. Danker was also charged with murder but took a plea deal. 

Booking photos and little blond haired boy.

Khristian Tyler Martzall, 32, was convicted of fatally beating his girlfriend's toddler, Braxton Danker, center. The child's mother, Judith Danker, was also charged but took a plea deal. (Facebook/Lincoln County Jail)

Prosecutors asked jurors to find Martzall guilty of first-degree murder, but he was ultimately convicted of second-degree manslaughter after a seven-day trial, according to the report. 

OKLAHOMA POLICE SEARCH FOR DUO SUSPECTED OF KILLING SEVERAL ANIMALS AT PET STORE

It's unclear how the Oklahoman obtained the footage, but it was provided by the sheriff's office to the Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints as part of its investigation.

District Attorney Adam Panter said he reviewed the video and found that the judge had "spent hours of the trial" on her cellphone. 

Woman in neon green blazer and red-rimmed reading glasses.

Lincoln District Judge Traci Soderstrom is under investigation after allegedly texting and scrolling through social media during her first murder trial. (Facebook)

"It is both shocking and disappointing," he told the local newspaper. "Jurors are banned from using cellphones in the courtroom during trials because we expect them to give their full time and attention to the evidence being presented. I would expect and hope the court would hold itself to the same standard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The court's administrative director said judges must abide by the Code of Judicial Conduct, which doesn't specifically mention cellphones. 

It does instruct jurists to "act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.