©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida judge in Parkland shooter trial publicly reprimanded

Nikolas Cruz, 24, was sentenced in November to life in prison for slaughtering 17 people in 2018

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
The Florida Supreme Court Monday publicly reprimanded Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who oversaw Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial, for showing bias toward the prosecution.

The unanimous decision from the state's highest court adopted the recommendation of the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which found she had "engaged in inappropriate behavior." 

The commission criticized Scherer for stepping down from the bench and hugging several prosecutors shortly after she had sentenced Cruz, 24, to life in prison. 

In her defense, she told the state commission, which is tasked with investigating allegations of judicial misconduct, that she had also offered hugs to Cruz's lawyers.

JUDGE LASHES OUT AT DEFENSE LAWYERS AFTER THEY RESTED THEIR CASE

Judge Elizabeth Scherer makes announcement during jury deliberations in Parkland shooting trial

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presiding over the penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz's trial for the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

"In limited instances during this unique and lengthy case, Judge Scherer allowed her emotions to overcome her judgment," the 15-member commission wrote in their report filed June 2. 

Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018, in one of the deadliest mass school shootings in U.S. history. 

During the six-month penalty trial to determine whether Cruz would get the death penalty, Scherer frequently sparred with defense lawyers on live television. 

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz appears in court on Nov. 2

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people and attempting to murder 17 more. (Pool camera/AP)

The jury didn't vote unanimously for death, leaving Scherer no choice but to sentence the mass murderer in November to life in prison

The commission also found that Scherer had "unduly chastised" members of the defense team and wrongly accused one of Cruz's attorneys of "threatening her children." 

PARKLAND FAMILY MEMBERS CONFRONT NIKOLAS CRUZ IN EMOTIONAL SENTENCING HEARING 

"[Scherer] admits that her conduct fell below what is reasonably expected of a trial judge and had the potential to damage the perception of the judiciary and our system of justice in ways that cannot be easily cured," the commission wrote.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on April 4, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The 46-year-old former Broward County circuit judge, who retired last month, was randomly assigned to Cruz's case. It was her first death penalty matter.

Due to her conduct during the Cruz trial, Scherer was disqualified from a death-row inmate's case in April at the request of his defense attorney. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice.