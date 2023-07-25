Oklahoma police search for duo accused of killing several animals at pet store

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma officials are looking for a man and woman accused of killing several animals inside a pet store earlier this month, including a bunny, parakeet and hamster.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call just before 6 p.m. on July 14 pertaining to animal cruelty at a Petland store.

When the officers arrived, they met with an assistant manager who told them a parakeet was found deceased inside its enclosure, and it appeared its neck had been broken.

Nearby was a bunny enclosure, and the bunny inside was also determined to be dead.

CHICAGO MAN ALLEGEDLY MICROWAVED KITTEN TO DEATH, KILLED OTHER FELINES

After finding two dead animals, staff members became suspicious, and the store manager began reviewing surveillance footage.

The footage, the police report said, revealed a man and woman entered the store at about 3:30 p.m. before requesting a puppy be brought out to them.

After meeting the puppy, the man went to the area where the bunnies and parakeets are located in the store.

FLORIDA WOMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA BRUTALLY BEATING DOG WITH RUBBER MALLET

Police said in the video, the man appeared to reach into the bunny enclosure and hold a bunny down. He then looked around and let go of the bunny.

In another video, police said, the man reached into a parakeet enclosure, and while the woman was not near the man, she appeared to be a lookout for him.

As the man reached into the parakeet enclosure, he allegedly broke the bird’s neck then moved away.

ARIZONA WOMAN CHARGED WITH 43 COUNTS OF ANIMAL CRUELTY

He then grabbed a hamster and Guinea pig before walking out of the store with the woman, police said.

The assistant manager told police she located the hamster, which appeared to have been stomped to death. She was unable to locate the Guinea pig.

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Department is investigating the matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police encourage anyone who can identify the suspects, or who has knowledge of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or visit www.okccrimetips.com. Police added that tips can remain anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.