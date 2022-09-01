Ohio's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 31
Ohio's lottery numbers for Classic Lotto, Lucky For Life, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 17-18-19-28-42-48, Kicker: 9-7-9-0-7-6
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
Lucky For Life: 05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 8-1-8
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Pick 3 Midday: 9-2-8
Pick 4 Evening: 0-3-2-8
Pick 4 Midday: 8-7-6-5
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Pick 5 Evening: 9-2-6-7-3
Pick 5 Midday: 6-4-9-3-9
Powerball: 07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 07-24-28-32-39
MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY DRAWING: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES
Estimated jackpot: $110,000