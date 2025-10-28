Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ohio

Ohio woman gets life sentence for stabbing 3-year-old to death outside grocery store

Bionca Ellis followed Julian Wood and his mother into parking lot before fatal attack

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio woman received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing a 3-year-old boy outside a grocery store, in an attack that also injured the child’s mother.

Bionca Ellis, 34, of Cleveland, reportedly showed no emotion as Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo handed down her sentence for the June 2024 attack that killed 3-year-old Julian Wood and injured his mother, 37-year-old Margot Wood, according to The Assocaited Press.

"I have seen unimaginable acts of violence — but this is among the most heartbreaking," prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement. "Bionca Ellis’ horrific actions warrant nothing less than life without parole."

A jury found Ellis guilty of aggravated murder, felonious assault, child endangering and aggravated theft earlier this month, despite her lawyers entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

MOTHER SAYS ALLEGED STALKER WHO KILLED HER DAUGHTER SHOULD BE TRIED AS AN ADULT

Child stabbing suspect Bionca Ellis in court

Bionca Ellis, center right, appears in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court, June 10, 2024, in Cleveland, in the stabbing death of 3-year-old Julian Wood in a grocery store parking lot in June. (Cory Shaffer/Cleveland.com, File)

"At the time that she's arrested and all the way through, she's deemed incompetent, really, so it's hard for us to swallow," Ellis' attorney, Fernando Mack, said, according to the AP. "To think that she was only OK just for that moment, just for that day, but all the other days we'll concede that she had some severe mental disease kicking in."

PROSECUTORS SEEK 97 YEARS FOR TEEN WHO SHOT DEAD SISTER-IN-LAW, 2 YOUNG NEPHEWS

3-year-old boy stabbed in Ohio crime scene

Crime scene tape is seen June 3, 2024, where a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a woman as he sat in a grocery cart in this Giant Eagle supermarket parking lot in North Olmsted, Ohio. (Hannah Drown/Cleveland.com, File)

The attack took place outside the Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmstead. Authorities said Ellis entered the store armed with two knives that she had stolen from the Volunteers of America Thrift Store next door. They said she spotted Julian and his mother near the front and followed them into the parking lot.

Michael O'Malley, Cuyahoga County prosecutor closeup

Michael O'Malley, Cuyahoga County prosecutor, briefs the press after an opioid trial in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 21, 2019. (Megan Jelinger/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing the toddler twice before walking away. The boy died at a hospital while Margot Wood was treated for a shoulder stab wound. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue