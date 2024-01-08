Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Ohio teacher suffered 'major brain injury' in attack by drug-fueled student: police

Un-named student arrested and charged with a felony assault

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
An Ohio high school student allegedly punched a teacher so hard during a drug-induced hallucination that he caused "a major brain injury," according to school officials and local reports.

The 15-year-old student at Colerain High School in Cincinnati acted "distraught" after he "ingested an unknown drug" Thursday afternoon before allegedly hitting the teacher, WLWT 5 reported, based on a police report.

The 60-year-old teacher was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she had her skull cap removed to prevent damage from swelling, according to Fox 19

The student reportedly also suffered a "self-inflicted" head injury and fought another student, according to WLWT 5.

Outside view of Colerain High School in Cincinnati

A teacher at Colerain High School in Cincinnati was hit in the head by a student, according to police. (Google Street View)

The student was arrested and charged with felonious assault but not named because of his age.

The incident happened around 2:18 p.m. on Thursday. 

The Northwest Local Schools said in a statement on Friday that "the incident was isolated and that there is no current threat to the school community regarding the matter."

Colerain High School

Colerain High School in Ohio. (Google Maps)

"The district remains resolute in their commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff," school officials said in a statement. 

Counselors were made available starting Friday, and the Colerain Township Police asked anyone with more information to call 513-321-2677. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.