Suspected Texas serial killer warns police there are more victims

Raul Meza Jr called police May 2023 and said, 'I think you are looking for me'

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
Suspected serial killer Raul Meza Jr. called police and said, "I think you are looking for me," before his arrest for multiple murders.

That was last May. He has been sitting in a Texas jail for allegedly strangling Gloria Lofton, 65, in 2019, and the capital murder of a former probation officer, Jesse Fraga, 80, in 2023.

He has not been tried in any of the cases, as law enforcement continues to unravel Meza's alleged killing spree that could include as many as 10 other homicides, Austin police said. 

"Here's a serial killer that justice was not served," former Austin Police Sgt. Bruce Mills said, according to Fox 7 Austin.

Raul Meza mugshot

Raul Meza, 63, allegedly killed at least two people, but law enforcement said he is connected to at least 10 homicides in Texas. (Austin Police Department)

On Tuesday, law enforcement issued a search warrant for Meza's Google account from Nov. 1, 2016, to May 29, 2023. 

Investigators believe there is information that will tie him to a 2018 Austin cold case, as well as information that links him to at least two homicides in San Antonio. 

Meza has a lengthy rap sheet that goes back to 1982, when he sexually assaulted and strangled an 8-year-old girl outside an Austin elementary school. 

He served 11 years of a 30-year sentence before his release. He violated parole in 1994, went back to prison and was released in 2002. Meza was on parole until 2016. 

"Meza committed additional sexual assaults after his supervised release ended in 2016 and believe data associated with the Google LLC account herein will assist investigators in corroborating Meza as a suspect in the murder of Gloria Lofton, Jesse Fraga and the shooting he admitted to in San Antonio as well as additional cold case homicides," the search warrant said, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

Nicole Coleman

Nicole Coleman's body was found naked in the woods in Austin, Texas, in 2018, according to police. (Family handout)

There is speculation that one of Meza's victims is college student Nicole Coleman, whose naked body was found in a wooded area of Austin in 2018 with signs of trauma. 

Her unsolved homicide has been like a hovering storm cloud over the city for years. 

"That's definitely a huge concern for us," Nicole's mom, Dawn Coleman, told KVUE in December when asked about the possibility her killer is still lurking in the area. 

"Another family having to lose someone – because I don't understand how someone could be that aggressively angry and just be a one-time thing," 

Coleman's family said she was a 4.0 GPA student with a bright future as a writer and poet, according to KVUE's report.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.