©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Air And Space

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating small plane crash, pilot dead

The 1973 Cessna 310Q fixed-wing multi-engine plane crash was reported just after 5 pm in Mill Township, Ohio

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a small plane crashed in Tuscarwas County, Ohio.

The incident, which involved a 1973 Cessna 310Q fixed-wing multi-engine plane, happened just after 5 p.m. in Mill Township, Ohio.

plane crash

A 1973 Cessna 310Q fixed-wing multi-engine plane crashed just after 5 p.m. in Mill Township, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Patrol said the plane took off from Harry Clever Field Airport at 4:40 p.m. and crashed in a farm field in Mill Township at 5:08 p.m. 

The pilot died in the crash, according to officials.

plane crash

The pilot, who was the only occupant, died in the Ohio crash. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Though the plane could carry six people, there were no other occupants.

The cause of the crash and identity of the single occupant are still under investigation, according to a highway patrol spokesperson.

plane crash

The pilot crashed in a field in Mill Township, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Officials noted there were no distress calls made prior to the plane going down because there was not an air traffic control tower at the small airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified and will conduct their own investigations, according to highway patrol.

The NTSB and FAA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.