Ohio man pleads not guilty to abduction, assault after woman found confined in garage

The OH woman suffered facial fractures, brain bleed, a broken arm and finger injuries, relatives say

An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Thursday.

William Mozingo, 33, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He has been held without bond since his Oct. 16 arrest due to a parole violation.

AKRON POLICE RESCUE WOMAN FROM SERIAL KIDNAPPER IN SHOCKING BODYCAM VIDEO

Police arrest William Mozingo

In this still image taken from Akron Police bodycam video, police take William Mozingo into custody while searching his garage in Kenmore, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 2023. Mozingo, accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in the garage, pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Nov. 15. (Akron Police via AP)

OHIO WOMAN ATTEMPTS TO LURE 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD PLAYING IN YARD, CLAIMS TO BE CPS WORKER: POLICE

The 23-year-old Chardon woman was found after a resident called Akron police and said a friend had a woman in their outdoor garage without their knowledge and that the woman appeared to be injured. Relatives have said she suffered facial fractures, brain bleed, a broken arm and finger injuries.

Authorities have said the woman knew Mozingo but not very well. The alleged abduction and attacks occurred after he offered to drive her home but instead took her to the garage.

Bodycam video of the arrest was released this week by police. It shows officers using a ladder to help the woman climb down from a partially hidden hole in the ceiling. She has bruises on both eyes.

A voicemail message left Thursday for Mozingo's attorney was not immediately returned.