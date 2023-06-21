Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio woman attempts to lure 4-year-old child playing in yard, claims to be CPS worker: Police

Suspect charged with criminal child enticement, burglary and personating an officer

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Ohio woman attempts to kidnap young boy, claims to be from CPS: 'Terrifying' Video

Ohio woman attempts to kidnap young boy, claims to be from CPS: 'Terrifying'

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested and charged with child enticement after a Norwood family accused her of attempting to take the child home with her.

An Ohio woman was arrested after allegedly trying to lure a 4-year-old boy who was innocently playing in his front yard. 

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested and charged with child enticement after a Norwood family accused her of attempting to take the child home with her after the family's home security family revealed her interaction with their young son. 

"Terrifying, keep a closer eye on your children," Jaimie Spradlin wrote on Facebook following the ordeal, sharing with her friends the security footage of Nacrelli. "This woman tried to kidnap my child and posed as a CPS worker."

"Terrifying, keep a closer eye on your children."

— Jaimie Spradlin, mother
Woman with young boy

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested and charged with child enticement after an Ohio family said she tried to get their son to come home with her.

Lisa Nacrelli

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal child enticement, burglary and personating an officer. (Norwood Police Department, Norwood, Ohio)

The home surveillance footage shows the young boy sitting on an orange bicycle steps away from his Cincinnati suburb front door when Nacrelli approached him and placed her hand on his back and began to stroke his hair and back.

After a few minutes, the child runs into the house to get his mother

When Spradlin comes out to address the suspect, Nacrelli allegedly identifies herself as a child services worker.

"She shows me a badge that says her name," Spradlin told local outlet WCPO. "She proceeds to rattle off my children’s names."

Woman with young boy

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested and charged with child enticement after an Ohio family said she tried to get their son to come home with her.

Spradlin said Nacrelli asked to inspect the family’s home, claiming someone filed a complaint against them. She then reportedly left without providing contact information.

Spradlin and her husband Tim told WCPO that they felt something was not right, so they looked at their surveillance video. They were further distressed when they saw the 44-year-old woman repeatedly stroke their 4-year-old son. 

"It creeps us out a little bit, it's gut-wrenching," Tim told WCPO.

"I'm absolutely sick to my stomach," Jaimie said.

"I'm absolutely sick to my stomach."

— Jaimie Spradlin

The family looked into the woman, who said her name was Lisa, and learned that she was not from Child Protective Services.

"Everything was a lie, and now we're sitting here on top of being enraged that this even happened, terrified because I don't know what her plan was," Jaimie said. "I know that she told my son that she has a black vehicle and that there's a really pretty car seat in it for him."

Woman with young boy

Video shows Lisa Nacrelli touching the young boy for minutes, putting her arm around him and stroking his hair. (Jaimie Spradlin/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

After contacting the Norwood Police Department, Nacrelli was arrested for criminal child enticement, burglary and personating an officer. Nacrelli is being held in the Hamilton County jail on a $10,000 bond.

Following the "terrifying" incident, Spradlin is warning fellow parents to teach their children about strangers, saying that the incident was "too close for comfort."

"Please teach your children about stranger danger and to always get an adult," Spradlin wrote in her Facebook post. "I was very proud of my son for coming to get me. Too close for comfort."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.